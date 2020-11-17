KB Homes (NYSE:KBH) gains 2.6% in premarket trading after JPMorgan analyst Michael Rehaut upgrades the stock to Neutral, following its relative underperformance YTD.

Though, he expects KBH's 2020 average order growth to lag those of its peers, Rehaut sees that reversing in 2021.

See KBH's underperformance, LGIH's overperformance during the past year vs. ITB and S&P 500:

Downgrades LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Underweight after the stock's relative outperformance YTD. Rehaut sees LGIH continuing to "grow closings at a more moderate rate over the next several years than in the past."

Remains positive on the homebuilder sector overall as "demand trends have remained fairly robust through October," Rehaut writes.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) ranks highest by Qaunt rating among homebuilders with market cap over $2B; LGIH ranks 10th and KBH 13th: