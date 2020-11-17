Jefferies starts off coverage on Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) with a Buy rating.

The firm calls Southwest its top pick in the airline sector on its view that it will outperform over the next few years.

"Our rating is based on: 1) LUV as a domestic carrier (96% vs 55% for mainline peers), with US traffic set to return by 2022; and 2) Strong liquidity coming into the pandemic, which positions the company to outperform and take share. 2023 revs are 1% below 2019 levels, vs 13% below for peers."

Jefferies assigns a price target of $55 to LUV.

Shares of Southwest are down 2.08% in premarket trading amid a broad market decline.

