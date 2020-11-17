Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) appoints Larry A. Pickett, Jr. as Chief Information & Digital Officer.

Pickett most recently was the co-founder and CEO of RxDataScience, a healthcare data analytics startup based in New York City, and London. Previously, he served as CIO at Purdue Pharma and held senior IT roles at Merck, Glaxo, and GE.

At Syneos Health, Pickett will lead the global business technology team, oversee the company’s dynamic assembly open architecture technology network and manage the creation of new technology and data-enabled products.

"We believe Larry’s vast biopharmaceutical technology and data expertise will add tremendous value to our end-to-end product development model," says CFO Jason Meggs.