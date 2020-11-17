Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) has received the final meeting minutes from the FDA following its recent Type A meeting to discuss the steps required for resubmission of the NDA for VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum (molluscum).

There are currently no FDA-approved treatments for molluscum. In July, the Company received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA requesting additional Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls information as well as Human Factors validation.

Verrica's human factors study protocol has been reviewed by the FDA and it is preparing study completion by the year end. The company remains on track to resubmit the NDA for VP-102 pursuant to the statutory 505(b)(1) regulatory pathway in Q1 2021.

This news follows Verrica’s recent announcement of positive results for VP-102 for the treatment of external genital warts in the Phase 2 CARE-1 trial.