Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) is on watch after Morgan Stanley initiates coverage on the retailer with an Overweight rating as it expects the business to grow.

"FTCH's unique marketplace model is well positioned to take share from wholesale competitors (both brick and mortar and pure-play eCommerce players) as it allows brands greater control over pricing and better access to customer data."

MS assigns a price target of $65 to Farfetch vs. the average Wall Street PT of $48.06.