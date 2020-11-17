Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) +0.5% pre-market after winning two Wall Street upgrades; shares gained 6.4% yesterday in a strong showing for oil and gas names.

Goldman Sachs raises the stock to Buy from Neutral with a $14.50 price target, citing cost reductions and improving well performance, financial strength to return capital to shareholders, and attractive valuation.

"Improving Permian well performance and lower operating/capital costs make the company more competitive," Goldman's Brian Singer says.

Morgan Stanley ups Devon to Overweight from Equal Weight, as "conditions are growing for a sustained E&P sector recovery," with election clarity and vaccine news lifting investment sentiment.

"Depressed product demand, in part due to airline traffic that has yet to recover, positions energy to disproportionately benefit from a macro recovery and post-COVID 'return to normal," Stanley analyst Devin McDermott writes.

DVN's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish.