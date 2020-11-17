HSBC pulls its Buy rating on Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) as it shifts to a Hold rating due to the extended timeline for the casino company to see a full traffic recovery.

The firm HSBC sees limited upside on Las Vegas Sands and thinks the market may be overly optimistic about the pace of recovery.

HSBC says it prefers Macau operator Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) due to its position as a first cross-border destination to Mainland China for now and its overall position in the premium mass market.

Las Vegas Sands is down 1.87% in premarket trading and Melco is off 0.11% .

Compare Las Vegas Sands and Melco side by side.