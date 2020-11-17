Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has successfully completed its acquisition of MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) in an all cash transaction for ~$13.1B.

With the completion of the acquisition, MyoKardia shares have ceased trading on Nasdaq and the company now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers.

Through the transaction, BMY gains mavacamten, a potential cardiovascular medicine for the treatment of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

A NDA for mavacamten for obstructive HCM is expected to be submitted in Q1 2021.

See below MyoKardia’s promising pipeline:

