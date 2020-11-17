The FDA has signed-off RedHill Biopharma's (NASDAQ:RDHL) Phase 2/3 study evaluating RHB-107 (upamostat) in patients with symptomatic COVID-19 who do not require hospitalization.

RHB-107 is an orally administered potent inhibitor of several serine proteases. RedHill licensed RHB-107 (formerly Mesupron) from Heidelberg Pharma.

The Phase 2/3 study is expected to start enrolling patients early next year, and primary endpoints will be time to recovery from symptomatic illness compared to placebo, as well as safety and tolerability of RHB-107. Several secondary and exploratory endpoints will also be assessed.

Yesterday, the company concluded patient enrollment in U.S. Phase 2 study evaluating opaganib in patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19 pneumonia.