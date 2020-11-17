Hungarian Government and Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) inked a acquisition contract for the acquisition of two new generation multi-mission transport aircraft Embraer C-390 Millennium, designated KC-390.

Deliveries are scheduled to commence in 2023.

Contract includes pilots and technicians training as well as other services and support.

"Hungary is the second European nation and NATO operator to select the C-390 Millennium, a highly capable aircraft that offers excellent productivity through unrivalled combination of speed, payload and rapid reconfigurability for multi-mission operations," president & CEO Jackson Schneider commented.