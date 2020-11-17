Banking stocks are giving back some gains this morning, in line with the trend of the broader premarket move, with S&P futures (SPX) lower. But the shares have already added to last week’s rally following another vaccine pop.

The SPDR S&P Financial Sector ETF (XLF, -1.3% ) is lower after rising 2.2% yesterday, while the SDPR S&P Bank ETF (KBE, -1.5% ) is sliding a little more following a 4.1% jump in the previous session.

The weakness isn’t surprising as some investors cash in following the encouraging vaccine data from Moderna. ‘

KBE is up 17% from its close on Nov. 6, the Friday before the market got the first bout of vaccine efficacy numbers from Pfizer. The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT), which rose 3.6% yesterday, is up 16% for the same period.

From a technical perspective, KBE and IAT are comfortably above their 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages. In late October, they both crossed a sharply-downward-sloping 200-day SMA for the first time since February.

KBE and IAT then survived a dip back below the 200-day a couple of days later with support from the 50-day and 100-day, which are close together and sloping up.

But the recent rally is now pushing both ETFs up close to overbought levels.

KBE’s relative strength index it at 68.22, knocking on the door of 70, which is considered overbought, while IAT is at 66.08. Neither has touched 70 since the strong rally in June (quickly followed by a sharp selloff).

Another cautionary sign for banks is that rates didn’t follow the stock rally on the Moderna news as they did on the Pfizer news.

The 10-year Treasury yield edged up just a couple of basis points and is dipping back below 0.9% this morning.

Kevin Giddis, head of fixed income at Raymond James, still has a 1% target for the 10-year, but noted that last week’s rally showed there’s potential for a run-up between now and the rest of the year.

But he’s “still a little skeptical” of the need to pull in duration to protect total return in bonds, Giddis told Bloomberg.

Wells Fargo says this week it still sees technical resistance for the 10-year at 0.9% and 1%, while there is support at 0.8%.

Sector Watch

The SDPR S&P Retail ETF (XRT, -0.1% ) is under a little bit of pressure.

October retail sales missed expectations, up 0.3% compared with the forecast of 0.5%. Core retail sales rose 0.2%, shy of the 0.6% consensus.

Walmart, Home Depot and Kohl’s are all down after reporting results premarket.

See more of today’s market-moving events in Seeking Alpha’s Catalyst Watch.