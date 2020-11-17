As the contactless transactions have jumped to nearly 80% across Europe, Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is extending the Google Pay service to cardholders across Austria, Bulgaria, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Portugal, and Romania together with its issuing partners, effective today.

Mastercard will provide this service in cooperation with various issuers and fintechs including Banca Transilvania, Bunq, CEC Bank, Curve, LHV Pank, Monese, N26, Paynetics, Revolut, Swedbank, Unicredit Bank Romania, and Viva Wallet.

Milán Gauder, executive vice president of product and innovation, Europe at Mastercard noted, "Delivering choice and innovation in payments is an important part of how we improve people’s everyday life. With hygiene becoming a high priority for many people, we want to make sure that we continue to deliver innovative solutions for touch-free payments. Today’s rollout empowers customers to pick the most convenient and safest method of payment that fits their need at any particular moment. To that end, we are delighted to join forces with Google to provide the people we serve some ease, speed and peace of mind."

