BMO Capital Markets calls the long-term fundamentals on Kura Sushi (NASDAQ:KRUS) compelling even if the near-term hurdles that led to the Q3 earnings miss are still in place.

"While near-term outlook remains challenged (capacity limitations, outsized CA exposure, conveyor belt restrictions), long-term fundamentals remain compelling and we came away with several positives as off-premise business is off to an encouraging start and could prove to be a meaningful complementary sales layer longer term, unit growth appears back on track (on pace to exceed 20% in FY2021), and continued support from parent meaningfully reduces our liquidity concerns," updates analyst Andrew Strelzik.

The firm keeps an Outperform rating on Kura Sushi and price target of $20.00.

