Britain has secured 5M doses of Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine candidate after it reported positive trial results, health minister Matt Hancock said, with the earliest doses expected for delivery in spring.

Britain had previously secured supply deals for a total of 350M vaccine doses from six different suppliers, including Pfizer, whose vaccine was found to be more than 90% effective, and 100M doses of an AstraZeneca/Oxford candidate expected to report late-stage results in coming weeks.

The country expects to take delivery of the Pfizer vaccine before the Moderna shot becomes available, as well as AstraZeneca’s candidate if it proves to be effective.