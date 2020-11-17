Samsung (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) is investing $116B into next-gen 3nm chips to reach mass production by 2022. Foundry giant and rival TSMC (NYSE:TSM) also has a goal of ramping 3nm production two years from now.

TSMC will be using the established FinFET structure for its 3nm production, but Samsung is betting on the more advanced Gate-All-Around technique.

Samsung's goal was revealed by a foundry senior executive at an event last month, but the news is only now becoming public via Bloomberg.

If Samsung is able to push production ahead of TSMC, the company could woo away lucrative major clients like Apple and AMD.

Last year, TSMC held more than half of the contracting chipmaking market vs. the 18% share for Samsung, according to TrendForce data.

TSM shares are down 1.2% pre-market to $98.10.

