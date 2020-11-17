CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) says it is building a network with partners to increase manufacturing capacity of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate CVnCoV to as much as 300M doses in 2021 and 600M in 2022, after the European Commission authorized the company to provide up to 225M doses with an option for an additional purchase of 180M doses.

CureVac says an additional large-scale production facility supported by the European Investment Bank at the company's headquarters in Germany is in development.

The company says it expects to announce partnerships with vaccine developers and manufacturers in the coming weeks.