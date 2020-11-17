As part of its continued commitment to improve the financial health of its workforce, PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is partnering with Even, the responsible on-demand pay platform.

All PayPal employees in the U.S. can now use Even to get paid early, automatically budget and grow their savings, and have full visibility into their earnings through an easy-to-use mobile app.

One full year after instituting comprehensive financial health program to improve employees' financial well-being, the company estimates that the minimum net disposable income among hourly and entry-level workers will be ~16%, up from as low as 4% in some locations by the beginning of 2021.

PayPal plans to introduce equivalent early wage access services to its employees in other markets in early 2021.

The company also partnered recently with JUST Capital, in collaboration with the Financial Health Network and Good Jobs Institute, to launch a new initiative aimed at making workers' financial security and health a C-suite priority at companies across the nation.