Samsung BioLogics announced that it is mass-producing a COVID-19 antibody treatment developed by Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), as the U.S. began distributing the drug last week after emergency-use nod for bamlanivimab earlier this month.

The FDA said the drug can be used for people aged 65 and over who have recently been diagnosed with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 and those aged 12 and over who have underlying health conditions putting them at risk of serious illness.

Lilly aims to manufacture up to 1M doses by year end, and expects supply to increase substantially from the first quarter of 2021 as additional manufacturing resources come online.

Samsung said it has a long-term manufacturing contract with Lilly, with details not disclosed.