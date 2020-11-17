NI (NASDAQ:NATI), SET GmbH, and Tech180 experts in aerospace and defense test systems, announced a strategic collaboration to disrupt the design, development, and maintenance of test systems.

The new disruptive methodology will help to accelerate aerospace and defense test efficiency, including open systems reference architecture, and a paradigm-shifting System-on-Demand methodology.

“We are confident that NI’s collaboration with SET and Tech180 will deliver the right approach and system-level capability necessary for our customers to meet test requirements at an accelerated rate.” said Luke Schreier, VP and GM of NI’s Aerospace, Defense and Government Business Unit.