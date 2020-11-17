KKR (KKR -0.2% ) teams up with medical device industry executive Duke Rohlen to form Zeus Health, a $100M platform focused on investing in and operating a portfolio of emerging medical device companies.

Rohlen has led, grown, and exited a number of medical device companies, including some in which KKR was an investor. In 2016, KKR invested in Spirox, an ENT-focused medical device company led by Rohlen and sold to Entellus Medical in 2017; in 2018, Stryker bought the combined Entellus/Spirox business.

KKR is funding Zeus Health through its Health Care Strategic Growth Fund, which is focused on investing in high-growth health care-related companies for which KKR can be a unique partner in helping reach scale.

