Broad market slips, tech resilient as Wall Street eases off the recovery plays

The market is following the script written last week, with a Monday driven by vaccine enthusiasm followed by a Tuesday where some money comes back out of cyclicals and tech outperforms.

The S&P (SP500) is off 0.6% , the Nasdaq (COMP) is up 0.2% and the Dow (DJI) is down 1% .

BofA notes today the market is at "full bull" and says a topping process is underway.

All 11 S&P sectors are in the red. Information Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) is off the least, while Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) is at the bottom after the surge in the previous session.

Recovery favorites like Carnival Cruise Lines and United Airlines are lower, while the stay-at-home darlings like Zoom Video and Peloton are edging up.

Banks are sliding after a Monday surge, with rates looking more cautious.

The 10-year Treasury yield is down to 0.88%.

Tesla is on the march, up 11% after its inclusion in the S&P 500. Amazon is leading the Fab 5 megacaps as it launches Amazon Pharmacy.

October retail sales come in with a lower rise than expected and Walmart and Home Depot are sliding after reporting results this morning. Department stores Nordstrom and Macy's are retreating, but Kohl's is flat after its top- and bottom-line beats are countering a miss in comps.