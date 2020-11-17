JPMorgan analyst Matthew Boss says Walmart (WMT -1.4% ) displayed strong results in Q3, including operating margin expansion.

"Management noted comps improved throughout the quarter driven by a late back to school and improved grocery performance as the company added operation hours over the quarter while stock up trips accelerated in late October due to the spike in COVID cases," he notes.

"Clearly, upside to results and texture of the print will keep the bulls in charge of WMT given investor’s focus on comp momentum against hard compares in 2021 and the long-term bull case of expanding margins/faster EPS growth."

Key points from the Walmart earnings call: (1) The company is reducing losses on the digital business at a rapid rate, (2) the grocery delivery business is keeping up with strong demand, with some deliveries being made in under 30 minutes.

Another read-through from the Walmart print is that the strong numbers for Sam's and late October traffic spike could be a positive sign for both BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ +0.7% ) and Costco (COST +1.4% ).

