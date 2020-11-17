Instagram (FB -1.5% ) is dipping its toe into the idea of paying publishers on its platform, Axios reports, as the photo-centric social network evolves into more of a news and information source.

Those are conversations that have come up before but have moved slowly.

Instagram will include certain publishers in a test in coming months to pay creators, according to the report.

With a revenue-sharing program developing more slowly than expected, Instagram is experimenting with ways to pay publishers to create content. It's being cautious, though, in part to avoid past complaints from publishers about bait-and-switch tactics via rushed deals.

One test offers creators a 55% share of ad revenue created from their videos. Instagram is also testing badges that creators can sell to fans to have comments appear higher in Instagram Live.