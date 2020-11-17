AT&T (T -0.5% ) has been chosen by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration for a 10-year, $311M task order to deliver modern networking and other advanced technologies.

NOAA is looking to modernize its networking, laying the foundation for 5G and multi-access edge computing. It's pointing to the alarming rate of weather impacts to the U.S. (the first nine months of this year brought 16 different billion-dollar disasters).

The agency is moving from a multiple-vendor environment to a single next-gen communications platform, which it hopes will reduce the risk of outages and improve network and application availability.

The deal is coming through the Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions program of the General Service Administration.

It covers operations including the National Weather Service, National Marine Fisheries Service, National Ocean Service, Oceanic and Atmospheric Research, National Environmental Satellite, Data, and Information Service, and Office of Marine and Aviation Operations.