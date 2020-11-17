USA Technologies (OTCPK:USAT) shares gain 6.9% after the company announces receiving approval to relist its shares on the Nasdaq.

Shares will start trading when the market opens on or about November 19 under the "USAT" ticker.

"Our relisting on Nasdaq is an important milestone in our journey to build a better, stronger Company for our customers, employees and stakeholders," says USAT CEO Sean Feeney. "This achievement reflects the operational and financial progress we have accomplished in the past six months, the fundamental strengths of our core business, and our ability to capitalize on the opportunities that lie ahead."

Source: Regulatory filing.