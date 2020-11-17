TaxCloud, a leading online sales tax compliance service, has formed an integration partnership with BigCommerce (BIGC +4.3% ) to provide a powerful sales tax API, wrapped by an easy-to-use, self-service Cloud platform.

This announcement comes as many more online retailers find themselves having to collect sales tax in additional states since the Supreme Court issued its opinion in South Dakota v. Wayfair in June 2018.

“TaxCloud is delighted to support online retailers’ ability to be compliant with the changing sales tax landscape in the U.S. by integrating with a proven eCommerce leader like BigCommerce.”, said TaxCloud VP of Business Development Patrick Riley.