Tesla (TSLA +11.0% ) being added to the S&P 500 Index has put another jolt back into the EV sector.

Early gainers include the usual suspects Lordstown Motors (RIDE +7.8% ), Kandi Technologies (KNDI +3.5% ), Electrameccanica (SOLO +0.5% ), Nio (NIO +2.0% ), XPeng (XPEV +2.8% ), Workhorse Group (WKHS +6.3% ) and Li Auto (LI +1.8% ). Fisker (FSR -2.8% ) is an outlier with the stock heading in reverse this morning.

As for the EV Mother Ship, Tesla has actually been an underperformer since September 1 as investors have fanned out looking for electric vehicle opportunities.

