Tesla (TSLA +11.0%) being added to the S&P 500 Index has put another jolt back into the EV sector.
Early gainers include the usual suspects Lordstown Motors (RIDE +7.8%), Kandi Technologies (KNDI +3.5%), Electrameccanica (SOLO +0.5%), Nio (NIO +2.0%), XPeng (XPEV +2.8%), Workhorse Group (WKHS +6.3%) and Li Auto (LI +1.8%). Fisker (FSR -2.8%) is an outlier with the stock heading in reverse this morning.
As for the EV Mother Ship, Tesla has actually been an underperformer since September 1 as investors have fanned out looking for electric vehicle opportunities.
