ViacomCBS (VIAC -1% , VIACA -1.2% ) has received more than half a dozen inquiries about its publisher Simon & Schuster since putting it up for sale in the spring - and News Corp. (NWS -0.1% , NWSA +0.5% ) and Penguin Random House have emerged as leading bidders, The New York Times reports.

And at least one of the offers has topped $1.7B, according to the report - far above the minimum that ViacomCBS had set.

Final bids are due before Thanksgiving, just over a week away.

Simon & Schuster has a deep bench of name-brand writers and several perennial best-sellers, including Catch-22, Gone With the Wind and How to Win Friends and Influence People.

News Corp, meanwhile, already owns book imprints under the HarperCollins name. Penguin Random House is owned by Germany's Bertelsmann.

More recently, Simon & Schuster has been known for best-sellers about the Trump administration, including Bob Woodward's Rage, Mary L. Trump's Too Much and Never Enough, John Bolton's The Room Where It Happened, and Brian Stelter's Hoax.

And a Simon & Schuster backed by deeper pockets could make a more competitive bid for a book by President Trump himself, once he exits the White House.