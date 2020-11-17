"As part of a historic Missile Defense Agency demonstration and for the first time ever, an intercontinental ballistic missile target was intercepted and destroyed outside Earth's atmosphere by an advanced SM-3 Block IIA ballistic missile defense interceptor made by Raytheon Missiles & Defense," Raytheon (RTX -1.2% ) writes in a new press release.

The Standard Missile 3 Block IIA (SM-3 IIA) has been developed by a joint venture between Raytheon and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCPK:MHVYF), and is the only weapon of its kind employed from both ships and land.

"This first-of-its-kind test shows that our nation has a viable option for a new layer of defense against long-range threats," added Bryan Rosselli, vice president of Strategic Missile Defense at Raytheon Missiles & Defense.