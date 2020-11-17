Loop Capital Markets starts off coverage on DraftKings (DKNG +3.5% ) with a Buy rating.

The firm sees DraftKings as the biggest beneficiary of the fast-growing online gaming industry.

"The most significant drivers are online sports betting and iGaming. We estimate the true TAM for these markets is over $30bn in the U.S. at maturity, significantly greater than the ~$20bn total addressable market that other analysts are modeling."

DraftKings is expected to emerge the undisputed share leader.

Loop fires off a Street-high price target of $100 on DraftKings vs. the all-time high of $64.19 and current trading price of $43.98. That mark is also well above the average Wall Street PT of $58.95.