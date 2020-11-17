Last year, Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) launched the Dropbox Spaces tool, which brought together cloud content and local files to turn folders into collaborative workspaces.

Dropbox is now rolling out Spaces 2.0, which updates the tool to become a standalone project management product geared toward remote workers.

Spaces can connect to a user's calendar, people directory, project management software, and files. A user can create projects with a timeline and assigned projects and add people. Meetings are accessible directly through Spaces, and Communication can happen with team members within or outside the company.

Dropbox Spaces 2.0 is currently in private beta.

The company has also added more security features and expanded some Plus and Professional features to Business users.

Source: Press release.

Previously: Dropbox shifts to 'Virtual First' fully remote workforce (Oct. 13 2020)