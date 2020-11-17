Palatin Technologies (PTN -2.4% ) reports Q3 results:

Net loss: ($3.9M) (+13.3%); loss/share: ($0.02) (unch).

Cash and cash equivalents: $86.6M.

Phase 2 study data of PL9643 for the treatment of dry eye disease on track for December 2020.

A Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical study with an oral formulation of PL8177 in ulcerative colitis patients is targeted to start in the 1H 2021, with data readout potentially in the 1H of 2022.

The Company anticipates filing an IND and commencing clinical trials with PL8177 for non-infectious uveitis, for which the FDA granted orphan drug designation, in the 2H of 2021.

The Company continues its assessment and development work related to the treatment of patients with diabetic retinopathy, with an investigational new drug filing targeted for mid-calendar year 2021.

