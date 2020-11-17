With the new open source Open Checkout feature, BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) merchants, developers, and partners can fully-customized checkout experiences.

Open Checkout uses the same production-level source code powering BIGC's native checkout solution and is actively maintained by its engineers.

Checkout customization options include branded checkout pages, adding spaces for B2B purchase information like account numbers and submitting an order without a payment, and more flexible pick-up and delivery options.

Open Checkout's front-end source code is currently available on Github.

BigCommerce shares are up 5% to $68.78.

