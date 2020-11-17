Barclays analyst Tracy Benguigui names Chubb (CB -1.7% ) a top pick in the non-life insurer space and overall sees non-life insurers at the "winning end of a pandemic-induced recession."

The pandemic has triggered "much-needed foundational underwriting improvements," going beyond pricing actions alone, Benguigui wrote.

Sees CB, rated Overweight, able to "take advantage of this generational hard market cycle more so than its peers." In addition, "when pricing is no longer a differentiator, we can see a greater flight to quality — to insurers like CB and TRV," she writes.

Also rates Travelers (TRV -1.1% ), Allstate (ALL +0.3% ), and Hartford Financial (HIG -1.2% ) Overweight.

Rates AIG (AIG -0.8% ) Equal-Weight and Progressive (PGR -2.1% ) Underweight.

By Quant rating factor grades, CB scores poorly on value and EPS revision, but garners good grades on profitability and momentum:

SA contributor Opal Investment Research also sees Chubb poised for outperformance.