Nov. 17, 2020
  • Disney Plus (DIS -0.3%) has launched its streaming service across Latin America.
  • That brings the region the available content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, as well as a "robust collection of local productions that reinforce The Walt Disney Company’s commitment with creating content and starring Latin American talent."
  • Users can sign up for a free seven-day trial for a limited time, and prices vary in countries including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Panama and Uruguay; in other Latin American countries, users can subscribe for $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.
  • In earnings last Thursday, Disney reported that the streaming service reached 73.7M subscribers, ahead of expectations for 65.5M.
