Kandi Technologies (KNDI +14.4% ) says it landed approval from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to offer a $2,500 rebate for buyers purchasing each of its electric vehicle models being offered by its U.S. subsidiary.

Details: "Only one rebate can be applied per Kandi vehicle and quantities are limited. Including the state incentive and $7,500 federal tax credit, buyers in Texas can own a Kandi EV for less than $8,000... Kandi's compact city driver, the K27, has an MSRP of $17,499. The combined $10,000 federal and state incentives reduce the price to just $7,499. The K23, Kandi's SUV-style model, is regularly priced at $27,499, but eligible buyers can own one for only $17,499 with state and federal incentives."

"We have made major progress towards our mission of making electric vehicles accessible for everyone," says Kandi America CEO Johnny Tai.

The company recently announced its electric vehicles received the required clearance from the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

Source: Press Release

