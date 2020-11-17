For Q3, Sequential Brands Group (SQBG +26.8% ) reported cash of $21.94M, multiple times increase from $6.26M as of Dec.31, 2019.

In July last week, the company's earlier announced 1:40 reverse stock split of the outstanding common stock, par value $0.01/share became effective.

Total revenue stood at $24M vs. $25.4M in the year ago quarter.

Net income stood at $4.5M or $2.71/share vs. net loss of $18.4M or -$11.31/share in year ago quarter.

Non-GAAP net income stood at $2.1M, or $1.30/diluted share vs. net loss of $0.9M or $0.53/share.

On Nov.13, 2020, the company inked an agreement to exit its remaining lease obligation from its former office headquarters.

