President Donald Trump leaving the White House may be a boon to companies like Newsmax and Parler that are positioning themselves as a alternative to dominant traditional and social media players that have drawn the ire of the president and his supporters.

The post-election period has only served to underscore the divide in the country in the belief of what should be reported and what constitutes news.

As Trump continues to challenge the vote counts from the election, he has expressed his disdain for Fox News (FOX, +1.1% ), specifically for calling Arizona on election night, touting Newsmax and OANN.

His posts on Twitter (TWTR, +1.3% ) and Facebook (FB, -1% ) about the election have been consistently flagged and challenged as disputed, providing further fuel for the claim of many high-profile Trump supporters that Parler's the space where conservatives can avoid censorship.

Talk in the market of late has been about the whether Trump will partner with any companies to capitalize on his fervent support and maybe settle some scores.

A report that he is anxious to "wreck" Fox News led to a report of Trump allies talking to Newsmax about a $200M takeover.

Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy was out today again to smack down rumors of a deal, dismissing it on valuation alone. But he also expressed commitment to challenging Fox, which he said has had no competition and wavered in its support of Trump in the run-up to the election.

"We have the distribution to compete with them head on," Ruddy told CNBC, adding that his channel was "consistently supportive of the president". (When questioned about whether that support made Newsmax a news channel or something else, Ruddy said the support is consistent with the channel's editorial perspective, which all new organizations have.)

Today, Axios noted that Newsmax overtook Breitbart last week as the right-leaning site with the most visitors, while its host Greg Kelly has drawn up to 1M viewers.

Trump hasn't bailed on Twitter for Parler yet. But Donald Trump, Jr., Sen. Ted Cruz and Rudy Giuliani have accounts. While still dwarfed by the big players, Parler's users doubled to 10M in a week.

Even without becoming an official TrumpTV or TrumpTalk, these conservative challengers could gain an advantage from being in opposition of a Joe Biden White House, much like the lead Fox News built during eight years of an Obama presidency.

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.