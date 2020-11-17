Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) launches a new solution for wealth management firms, accounting firms, and banks that manage high-net-worth clients.

The wealth management platform combines the efficient features of automatic billing with security features that include creating a digital payment for vendors rather than revealing bank account information.

"We understand that trust is especially crucial for high-net-worth families and individuals, which is why we are excited to announce a tailored offering for assisting family offices and wealth management firms as they oversee high volumes of vital assets, cash flows, investments and more," says CRO Tom Clayton. “Our solution offers the ease-of-use, transparency and security needed for effectively handling the money management of these valuable clients.”