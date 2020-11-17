Consumers take advantage of low mortgage rates, bolster household debt

Consumers took on more debt in Q3, boosting total household debt by $87B to $14.35T, more than offsetting the decline recorded in Q2, the New York Fed said in its Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit.

Most of the increase was driven by mortgage balances — the largest component of household debt — which rose by $85B in Q3 to $9.86T at Sept. 30, 2020.

Mortgage originations, which included refinances, rose to $1.05T, the second-highest volume in the history of the series and topped only by the historic refinance boom in Q3 2003.

"Mortgage originations, including refinances, continued on their upward trend as homeowners continue to take advantage of the low interest rate environment." said Donghoon Lee, research officer at the New York Fed.

Credit card balances fell slightly in Q3, by $10B, reflecting continued weak consumer spending during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as households paying down credit card debt.