Twitter (TWTR +0.6% ) has given an expanded launch to its disappearing-content offering, called "Fleets."

Disappearing content - usually referred to as "Stories" on services such as Snapchat (SNAP -0.2% ) and Instagram (FB -1.8% ) - is automatically deleted after a set amount of time.

The promise of impermanence (which was key to the initial popularity of Snapchat) encourages users to post different content than they might otherwise, boosting engagement - and, notably, such content is a lucrative advertising draw; Instagram Stories is estimated to be responsible for 10% of all Facebook ads.

Twitter's Fleets hang around for 24 hours before disappearing, and they don't have ads yet, but Twitter is considering it, Bloomberg reports.

"Fleets are for sharing momentary thoughts – they help start conversations and only stick around for 24 hours," the company says. "Through our tests in Brazil, Italy, India, and South Korea, we learned Fleets helped people feel more comfortable joining the conversation – we saw people with Fleets talk more on Twitter."

The feature is rolling out globally in coming days.