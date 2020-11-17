Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA -8.8% ) reported FQ4 revenue decline of 6.9% Y/Y to $383.9M, reflecting net impact of acquisitions and the divestiture of the Memcor product line, and organic revenue decline of 1.7%.

Integrated Solutions and Services revenue was $2495M (+0.6% Y/Y); and Operating profit decreased 6.7% Y/Y to $43.2M.

Applied Product Technologies revenue was $134.3M (-18.3% Y/Y); and Operating profit decreased $7.2M to $23.8M.

Q4 Gross margin expanded by 35 bps to 31.9%.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $158.36M, compared to $125.19M a year ago.

Adj. EBITDA declined by 4.7% Y/Y to $75.6M; and margin improved by 50 bps to 19.7%.

Liquidity increased sequentially by $49M to over $300M and net leverage improved to 3.0 times Adj. EBITDA.

Company says, given market uncertainties due to COVID-19, base case for the upcoming year is flat to slight growth in sales and adjusted EBITDA as they factor in order conversion timing and the investment in outsourced water projects that will extend well beyond 2021. Expects to see liquidity position continue to remain strong and net leverage to improve.

