GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Corporate Domains builds off of the company's acquisition of Brandsight, a corporate domain name management and consulting firm, earlier this year.

The management solution is meant for large enterprises that often register a large number of domains to cover product launches, marketing campaigns, and international expansion or to protect their IP. The sheer number, and the fact that the domains can be registered across multiple registrars, can make it hard to keep track of what domains are working, improperly configured, or no longer needed.

"Corporate domain portfolios can't use traditional domain management tools. They need a solution that provides access to unique data to enable informed decisions, like identifying which domains are essential and which can be allowed to lapse. That's why we created GoDaddy Corporate Domains," says Roger Chen, GoDaddy President, Domain Registrars and Investors.

GoDaddy also launches the Verified Intellectual Property program, which offers a fast track for pre-vetted, well-known brands to address IP abuses on websites hosted by GoDaddy.

Press release.