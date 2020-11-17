Kulicke and Soffa (NASDAQ:KLIC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (+121.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $177.02M (+26.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, KLIC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.