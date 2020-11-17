Microsoft's new PC security tech coming to Intel, AMD chips

Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) new Pluton security technology embeds on a computer's CPU. The on-chip security would require a potential hacker to have access to the machine, an advantage over easier to access software-based security.

Pluton was designed by in-house chip engineers using similar technology as what appears in the Xbox consoles.

Intel (INTC -0.4% ) and AMD (AMD -0.5% ) will have chips with Pluton ready within the next couple of years. Qualcomm (QCOM -0.5% ) supports the general design but hasn't said it will use Pluton in its chips.

Microsoft plans to expand into more in-house chip offerings, but doesn't plan general purpose chips that would compete with Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm.

Previously: AMD upgraded at Cleveland Research on positive server, PC checks (Nov. 16 2020)