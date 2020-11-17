Hundreds of PPP loan recipients have filed for bankruptcy - WSJ

~300 companies that received Paycheck Protection Program loans — amounting up to a half billion dollars — have filed for bankruptcy, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing its analysis of government data and court filings.

The true number is likely much higher. The analysis only included big borrowers under the program, which accounted for about half of the overall loans and only ~13.5% of total participants.

In addition, many small businesses choose to liquidate instead of file for bankruptcy when they run out of money.

Of the ~300 companies, many said the PPP funds weren't enough to sustain their businesses and the lack of additional stimulus further hampered their efforts to keep going.

The government provided a total $525B in PPP loans to 5.2M companies since April, according to the Small Business Administration. The agency only releases data on the largest borrowers.

As a reminder, when the PPP started, the loans were intended to cover eight weeks of expenses; that was extended to 24 weeks of expenses.