Saudi fund cuts US stock exposure by $3B; holds on to Uber, adds Novagold

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has cut its exposure to North American equities by $3B, by offloading some exchange traded funds and stocks including Berkshire Hathaway, as reported in latest 13F filing.

The Public Investment Fund was holding $7.05B worth of U.S. equities as of Sep 30, compared with ~$10.12B in previous quarter filing.

Notable exits include Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG), though still holds a $2.7B stake in Uber (NYSE:UBER) as its largest U.S. traded holding.

Added position in Novagold Resources (NYSEMKT:NG).