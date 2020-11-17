Kohl's (KSS +9.7% ) trades higher after execs stated on the conference call that they were pleased with early holiday trends and expect only normalized promotional activity during the key shopping period.

Investors are also latching on to Kohl's stated plan to reinstate its dividend during the first half of 2021.

On Wall Street, Telsey Advisory Group gave Kohl's credit for strong inventory management that drove better than expected gross margins.

Kohl's trades at its highest level since June with today's push higher.

More details on Kohl's Q3 report.