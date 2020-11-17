Bank of America breaks down the implications of Maple and Mondelez International lowering their stakes in Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP -2.2% ) through a secondary offering of 60M shares.

"After these transactions are completed KDP's public float will increase to 58%. In our view, today’s announcement is positive for KDP as an increase in public float makes the stock more accessible to investors and makes the company more eligible for indexes."

BofA keeps a Buy rating on KDP and price objective of $35, which works out to 23.0X the 2021 EPS estimate. "Our PO reflects our view that KDP is well equipped to grow sales and earnings during a slowdown in the overall economy. We continue to forecast mid teen EPS growth between 2019 and 2021," updates the firm.

Earlier: Keurig Dr Pepper prices $1.71B secondary offering