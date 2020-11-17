A blank check company formed by the co-founder of Cyrus Capital and Standard General, OTR Acquisition (NASDAQ:OTRAU) has priced its further downsized initial public offering of 10M units at $10/unit vs. prior downsized offering of 11.5M units at $10/units and original offering of 25M units at $10/unit.

Trading commenced today on the Nasdaq.

Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one half of one redeemable warrant to purchase one share of Class A common stock at $11.50.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 1.5M units.

Offering is expected to close on November 19.

SPAC plans to target off-the-run private companies that have either positive operating cash flow, tangible or intangible assets with significant barriers to entry and experienced incentivized management teams with enterprise values of ~$500M to $2.5B.